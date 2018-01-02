Athletic eligibility extended into new year at Loyalist College

By Vanessa Stark

BELLEVILLE – Varsity athletes who might be failing courses got a break until Jan. 19 due to the college faculty strike last fall.

Usually, when a member of any of the Loyalist Lancer’s teams has a failing grade in any classes at the end of the fall term, they are unable to play on varsity sports teams in the new year.

But, the extension of the fall term into January means eligibility period for student-athletes at Loyalist College was pushed back.

Loyalist College Athletic Director, Jim Buck talked to QNet News about the extended ineligibility deadline for student-athletes.

