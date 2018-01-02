All occupants involved in a single vehicle rollover injured

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – The start of 2018 didn’t start out the best for five people involved in a single vehicle collision on Highway 7, just west of Kaladar.

All five passengers were reported to have sustained injuries when a westbound silver Mercedes hit a guide rail and rolled down an embankment on New Year’s Day.

The accident occurred at 6:10 a.m. near Beatty’s curve in the Addington Highlands Township.

A 17-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other four passengers were released from the hospital.

Any one with information is asked to phone the Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). A cash reward of up to $2,000 may be given to anyone with information.

