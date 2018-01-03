Belleville Sens to play first game of 2018 Wednesday night

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – After a loss against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, the Belleville Sens will try to start the new year with a win in a home game against the Binghamton Devils Wednesday night.

This is the first time the Sens will face the Devils since they lost 5-2 in an away game Dec. 16. Despite the loss, the team is currently above the Devils in the standings for the north division of the AHL, at the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The two teams have faced off three times this season, with Belleville winning two of the three games.

Tonight’s losing team will get a chance at redemption on Friday evening, when the Sens and Devils battle it out in Binghamton, N.Y.

The puck drops Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Yardmen Arena.

Comments