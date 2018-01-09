Ontario to improve living spaces for those with developmental disabilities

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – Ontario is planning to improve living spaces at residences for people with developmental disabilities.

The government will spend $3 million to repair, renovate and improve residential properties that include group homes, specialized residences and family homes. The investment will improve existing living spaces, create additional residential capacity and help to reduce wait lists for residential services and supports across Ontario, said Lyndsay Miller, a senior communications advisor and issues manager at the Ministry of Community and Social Services.

The funding will be handed out over four years and will help around 66 people with disabilities across the province. The strategy comes as part of Ontario’s 2017 budget, which includes investing $677 million in community and developmental services over the next four years. Through the strategy, a total of $5 million has been invested since 2016-2017.

Residential supports are aimed at providing an accessible and safe home for adults with developmental disabilities and connect them to health and social services. More than 18,000 adults with developmental disabilities receive residential supports that come from the provincial funding, said Miller.

