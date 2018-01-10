Local

Water main break on Main Street in Wellington

  • January 10, 2018 at 1:50 pm

By Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – Emergency repairs are being done after a water main break on Main Street in Wellington Wednesday.

Lane restrictions will be in place for the duration of the repair and all drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday

In a news release, the county said water quality is not going to be affected. However, residents  in the area may experience potential pressure loss and/or coloured water during the repairs.

Residents are asked to flush their water lines using the cold water tap closest to the water meter once all repairs are completed.

 

 

 

