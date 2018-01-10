Local

Reports of house fire in Roslin area

  • January 10, 2018 at 3:22 pm

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – Multiple scanner-watching Twitter accounts have been reporting a house fire at 792 Moneymore Rd. in the Roslin area.

Reports say the Tweed Fire Department, with help from its Tyendinaga Township counterpart, have been called to the scene to help combat the fire.

The reports said that a dryer caught on fire and spread into a wall. One said that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

QNet News contacted both the Tweed and Tyendinaga Township fire departments but was unable to reach anyone for comment.

