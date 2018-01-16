Support the SPCA on National Cupcake Day

By: Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – National Cupcake Day is coming to Napanee on Feb. 26 and $2.45 million has been raised to date in support for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The fundraising event, in its sixth year, is run by the Ontario SPCA and the British Columbia SPCA to support the local SPCAs and humane societies across the country. All proceeds from National Cupcake Day help support animals who have been neglected, abandoned, abused or given away to help find new homes. People interested in raising money for the organization can register to hold a cupcake party and then donate the proceeds from the sale. Last year’s drive raised $600,00 across Canada.

You can register online at nationalcupcakeday.ca, download your host kit online or self pledge $25 to receive the kit in the mail.

Comments