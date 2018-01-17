Local schools and child-care spaces to be renovated by the province



By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – A total of 23 schools and child-care spaces in the Quinte region and points north will be renovated by the province in efforts to create better learning environments for students.

A few of the schools include Tyendinaga Public School, Moira Secondary School, Sir John A. Macdonald Public School, and Quinte Secondary School (which will be closing in June).

Changes to existing schools in the region include building new classrooms, building a new roof, updating the third floor, and renovating and repairing an existing building.

The government announced for the first time on Monday that they will be making additions, repairs and upgrades to 79 schools across the province. It will cost the government $784 million in investments to make these changes.

The Ontario government will also be investing up to $1.6 billion over five years to create 45,000 new licensed child care spaces in schools and community spaces.

The full list of schools and child-care locations that will be renovated will be released within the next few weeks, according to Heather Irwin, a member of the communications branch for the Ministry of Education.

With files by Madeleine Villa and Leah Den Hartogh, QNet News

