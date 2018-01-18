Golden Hawks get the win at home against Oakville

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks beat the Oakville Blades Wednesday night at home, despite taking half the shots on goal as the Blades.

The final score was 3-2 for the Golden Hawks at the Duncan Memorial Arena in Trenton.

The Golden Hawks were able to capitalize on only 20 shots in three periods, whereas the Blades racked up 40.

Trenton forward Max Ewart scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes left in the period.

Oakville scored the first two goals of the game in the second period – the first 4:08 into the period and the second only 13:32 into the period.

But the Golden Hawks crept back into the game trailing only by one goal with one period left.

Anthony Aguanno, of the Blades, got a two-minute penalty for tripping and a two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third. This ended up helping the Golden Hawks, who tied the game making it 2-2 with only 9:36 left in the game.

Trenton is currently tied for third in the east division of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Their current record is 19-18-2 with 42 points. The Golden Hawks next game is Friday against the Lindsay Muskies at the Lindsay Recreation Centre at 7:30 p.m.

The Muskies are currently in last place in the north division with only 13 points.

