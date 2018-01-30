Belleville police to meet with public Tuesday and Thursday

By Evan McClelland

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police chief Ron Gignac and deputy chief Mike Callaghan are hosting a “Talk with the Chiefs” event Tuesday and Thursday night.

The event is intended to allow Belleville citizens to give their feedback about the police directly to the people in charge.

There will be two sessions. The first is Tuesday Jan.30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gerry Masterson Centre in Thurlow. The second is Thursday Feb. 1 at the same time in the Parkdale Community Centre in Belleville.

QNet News will be attending the meeting. More to come.

Comments