New law ensures safe access to Ontario abortion clinics

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – All Ontario abortion clinics will now have a safe access zone of 50 m where activities like abortion protests, physical interference or intimidation and recording patients will be prohibited.

The law was made to protect women from intimidation, harassment or interference, according to a news release from the Ontario government on Thursday.

Any other abortion providers, like hospitals and health centres, can request a safe access zone of up to 150 m.

Doctors who perform the service will now automatically have a safe access zone of 150 m around their homes.

Anyone who engages in these prohibited activities may face fines of up to $5,000 and jail time of up to six months upon their first offence. Repeat offenders could be fined between $1,000 and $10,000 and spend up to a year in jail.

