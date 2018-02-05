New executive director appointed for Trenval

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – A longtime employee of Trenval Business Development Corporation, a Belleville-based centre that offers training and loans to businesses, is its newly appointed executive director.

At a board meeting on Wednesday, directors of Trenval announced the unanimous appointment of Amber Darling.

“Amber’s experience with Trenval for over 23 years suits her very well to advance Trenval’s mission of supporting and creating jobs in the Belleville, Quinte West, Stirling-Rawdon, Deseronto and Tyendinaga region,” Adam Hannafin, chairman of the selection committee, said in a news release.

“Amber has a proven track record of supporting business development, services and stakeholder relations. Combined with her passion for small business (and) community economic development and (her advocacy of) the Community Futures Program, Amber will be a continued asset to Trenval,” said chairman Glen LeClair in the release.

Darling will replace Glenn Kozak, who is retiring after serving as Trenval’s executive director for the last five years.

“The board appreciates the hard work and dedication that Glenn has put into elevating the Trenval brand during his tenure,” LeClair is quoted as saying in the news release.

Darling will begin her new position on April 1.

