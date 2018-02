By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – The fourth place Trenton Golden Hawks will play host to the fifth place Pickering Panthers on Tuesday night.

This will be the Golden Hawks’ fifth game and final regular season game against the Panthers. So far, they one win and three losses against the Panthers.

Right now, the Golden Hawks are up on the Panthers by one point in the standings with a total of 48 points.

Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. at the Duncan Memorial Gardens.

