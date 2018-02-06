Local

Belleville’s Doc fest line up is released

  • February 6, 2018 at 3:48 pm

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – Downtown’s DocFest has released its line up for 2018.

This year’s DocFest has 61 films that will be shown from March 2nd to 4th.

The festival is a non-competitive event focusing on human rights, social/environmental justice and arts & culture and has been running for seven years.

On of this year’s films is called Some Sort of Judas

It’s produced by local journalist Jason Miller from the Belleville Intelligencer.

This is not the only film with a local connection. There are 17 films that have connections to local areas or local people.

Tickets to get into the whole festival are on sale for $51.

