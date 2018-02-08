Local employers looking to hire students

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE — Employers in the Quinte area gathered in the dining hall and Link Lounge at Loyalist College looking to fill job positions.

Over 50 tables were set up on Wednesday morning with information about potential full-time, part-time and contract jobs as well as placement opportunities for students.

Eugene Potter, a case manager at Bayfield Treatment Centre, said it’s looking for child care therapists who have experience in counselling.

Employees will work with young people who have behavioural or emotional conditions, as well as those who have been through traumatic situations, to help them acclimate to their community, said Potter.

The centre is looking for graduating students from Loyalist College to use the skills they learned in school, said Potter.

“If they’re coming from the college, we look for child and youth worker students. We’ve had a lot of students in the past from police foundations to learn how to deal with multiple types of diagnoses which moves them forward in their policing or corrections careers.”

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is looking for graduates from the child and youth worker program, the developmental service worker program and the social service worker program to work as educational assistants in schools, said Christine Farrell, staffing officer for the board.

“They’re outgoing, they’re not afraid to get in there,” said Farrell of the ideal candidate “we are all there for the benefit and the good of the students.”

Enthusiasm, dedication, commitment and teamwork were assets that employers like Kerry’s Place Autism Services are looking for, according to Sheena Thornton, the HR manager.

Kerry’s Place employees give support to people with autism spectrum disorder to help them participate in the community.

An autism assistant helps those with autism in their daily life. This includes going to appointments and shopping. They plan activities like swimming and skating, said Erin Chard, the residential co-ordinator.

“It’s basically to help them integrate into society.”

Thornton said it’s are looking for “somebody who has a genuine interest in helping others working to serve our community. Somebody who has the experience and the willingness to play a key role in someone’s life.”

Kerry’s Place is looking for developmental service workers, social service workers and personal support workers.

“We also hire people that have a particular interest in working in the developmental services sector and supporting people with autism,” said Thornton.

Loyalist College will be hosting another career fair next Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

