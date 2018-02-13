New family doctor coming to Belleville in 2019

By Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – A new family physician is coming to the Quinte area next year, the mayor announced at council Monday.

Dr. Brittany Dyer, who is currently in her first year of residency at Queen’s University, will be starting her own family medicine practice in 2019, Belleville Mayor Taso Christopher told politicians.

Christopher made the announcement to congratulate councillors on supporting the city’s Family Physician Recruitment Program.

“I just want to reach out to council and say on behalf of the city, thank you for supporting our doctor improvement program. It identifies in our report that Dr. Dyer is currently finishing residency and will be starting her family medicine practice in Belleville by the first of December of 2019. It is a great lead-up to what the elected officials around the table did back in 2007,” he said.

It was in 2007 the city’s Family Physician Recruitment Program began.

The program pays $150,000 over a six-year period to medical students or recent graduates who have not yet begun their practice. In exchange, the resident provides five years of service practicing family medicine.

The program now includes approximately 24 family physicians, which he called “monumental.” In addition, the program attracted three specialists: a dermatologist, oncologist, and pediatrician.

More to come.

