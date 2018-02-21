Astronaut Chris Hadfield coming to the Empire Theatre

By Michael Fleming

BELLEVILLE – Canada’s first and only space station commander will be in Belleville Thursday.

Col. Chris Hadfield will be appearing at the Empire Theatre as part of his Canada 151 tour. The performance will feature stories, songs and images celebrating Canada’s history.

Hadfield’s show will include performances of his singles In Canada and Beyond the Terra, and he will offer his views on the past, present and future of Canada, according to a news release from the Empire Theatre. Each performance on his tour is customized for the show’s location.

Hadfield’s accomplishments include becoming Canada’s first fully qualified space-shuttle crew member in 1992, being the first Canadian to complete two spacewalks, in 2001, and being named commander of the International Space Station in 2013. He is also credited with recording the first music video in space, a cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity, and is a New York Times bestselling author, with three books published.

The show is scheduled to run from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday night. Tickets cost $56.50 to $79.50 and can be ordered through the Empire Theatre’s website.

