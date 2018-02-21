Belleville community centre to receive defibrillator in name of fallen RCMP officer

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre will be receiving an automated external defibrillator in the name of a fallen Royal Canadian Mounted Police constable.

Const. Gerald Fortis died in the line of duty after a car accident in 1997 in Chilliwack, B.C. Belleville is where the Fortis family is from and where Fortis is laid to rest.

On Thursday at the centre, the Dave Mounsey Memorial Fund – a non-profit dedicated to the donation of life-saving defibrillators to public buildings in the name of police, fire, ambulance and military officers who have died while serving – will be hosting a ceremony in the name of Fortis. Michael Fortis, the brother of Gerald, will represent the family in receiving the donation of a plaque and the defibrillator that will be mounted in the Yardmen Arena at the centre.

Mayor Taso Christopher welcomed the donation. “The Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre is a multi-use recreation and entertainment centre with more than 30,000 people visiting each week,” Christopher is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the city Wednesday. “Adding an additional (defibrillator) to our stock is of tremendous benefit.”

QNet News will be at the ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m. More to come.

Comments