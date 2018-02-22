Ontario PC leadership candidates visit Quinte

By Mariia Khanenko

BELLEVILLE — Three candidates vying for the leadership of the provincial Progressive Conservative party campaigned in the Quinte region this week trying to lure party members.

Doug Ford, brother of the late former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford, hosted a meet-and-greet at the Core Centre in Belleville Tuesday night. He spoke to a crowd of roughly 120 people.

In his 30 minute speech, the audience learned three things: carbon tax kills businesses, Liberals’ time in the Queen’s Park is done and there are three hands in taxpayers’ pockets: Trudeau, Wynne and the municipal government, who tax people to death.

He pointed out a lack of experience of some other candidates and reminded people he was a Toronto councillor alongside his late brother Rob so he knows how to run a government.

Ford mentioned his famous family multiple times. He talked about his brother’s cancer and the family business. He pointed out that because of his business background he understands the needs of working people.

When asked what rural challenges he thinks need attention, he said, “Jobs, first of all. People want jobs and low taxes.”

Ford said the carbon tax is just another way for Trudeau to get into taxpayers’ pockets.

“Our goal is to lower the hydro rates. Businesses are leaving this province. How can we compete with the rest of the world when our own government is punishing businesses and on top of that they are putting carbon taxes. Those carbon taxes are terrible for businesses. Its terrible for the people, absolutely terrible. And I don’t even know why are they using the word carbon? It’s a tax of a tax of a tax.”

Ford also commented on the provincial sex-education curriculum, saying students have to focus more on other subjects.

“When our Grade 6 students are 50 per cent in math in the provincial standards – we’ve got a problem,” adding that students’ sex education should be up to parents.

Ford wasn’t the only candidate who came to the Quite region.

Former MPP Christine Elliott visited Trenton on Sunday. She met about 175 people at the Trent Port Marina, where she talked about the importance of the local health care, pointing at the Trenton Memorial Hospital as an example. She also touched on topics such as high hydro bills, which she promises to decrease by 12 per cent and she too spoke about the carbon tax, saying there is a way to be environmentally responsible that doesn’t involve taxes.

Another candidate Tanya Allen came to Belleville on Wednesday. She is new in politics but a known advocate and the president of the group Parents As First Educators, which describes itself as a leader “in the fight against radical sex-ed curriculum in Ontario.” Allen claims she is not a “one-policy candidate,” however during her visit sex education was the main topic.

All the candidates will meet again on Feb. 28 in Ottawa for a second all-candidates debate. The first was hosted in Toronto on Feb. 15.

Party members begin voting electronically on March 2, and the new leader will be announced March 10.

The new leader will represent the Conservatives in the provincial election in June.

