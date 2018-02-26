Belleville Sens pick up forward Nick Moutrey

By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE – On Monday the Ottawa Senators announced the club has traded defenceman Ian Cole to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Nick Moutrey and a third-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Ottawa Senators will be assigning the Toronto native to the Belleville Senators. He has three goals and three assists in his 22 games played with AHL‘s Cleveland Monsters.

Moutrey has 17 goals and 34 points all with the Blue Jackets organization. He was a 2013 fourth round pick (105th overall) by Columbus.

Comments