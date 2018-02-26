Sports

Belleville Sens pick up forward Nick Moutrey

  • February 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

Nick Moutrey player profile pic. Photo via ahl.com/stats/player/6003/57/nick-moutrey

By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE – On Monday the Ottawa Senators announced the club has traded defenceman Ian Cole to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Nick Moutrey and a third-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Ottawa Senators will be assigning the Toronto native to the Belleville Senators. He has three goals and three assists in his 22 games played with AHL‘s Cleveland Monsters.

Moutrey has 17 goals and 34 points all with the Blue Jackets organization. He was a 2013 fourth round pick (105th overall) by Columbus.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. World Junior A Challenge exhibition games conclude in Wellington and Trenton
  2. Local martial arts fighters take gold and silver in Italy
  3. Three players reassigned from Ottawa Senators
  4. Golden Hawks get the win at home against Oakville
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: