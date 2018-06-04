Bay of Quinte candidates discuss regional transportation



By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE – The final all-candidates debate in Bay of Quinte riding before the provincial election took place on Thursday and was hosted by the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward.

The debate followed the recent release of the roundtable’s report Moving Forward – Recommendations for Community Action and asked candidates how they plan to address issues related to poverty.

One question asked candidates to discuss how they plan to improve access to transportation in Belleville, Quinte West and Prince Edward County.

Comments