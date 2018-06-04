Local

Bay of Quinte candidates discuss regional transportation

  • June 4, 2018 at 3:00 pm


By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE – The final all-candidates debate in Bay of Quinte riding before the provincial election took place on Thursday and was hosted by the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward.

The debate followed the recent release of the roundtable’s report Moving Forward – Recommendations for Community Action and asked candidates how they plan to address issues related to poverty.

One question asked candidates to discuss how they plan to improve access to transportation in Belleville, Quinte West and Prince Edward County.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Neil Ellis wins Bay of Quinte by a landslide
  2. Local mayors say they expect good things from the new government
  3. Council hears plan to make Quinte West bicycle friendly
  4. Trump’s attitudes aren’t reflected here, members of minority communities say
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: