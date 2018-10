By Lori-Anne Little

BELLEVILLE– A 71-year old Quebec man was identified as the person who died in a major crash that closed the eastbound Highway 401 for 15 hours Tuesday night, the OPP confirmed Thursday.

Ronald Brault died after his transport truck crashed just west of Palace Road at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

No others were injured in this crash.

The 401 eastbound is open while the road is being repaired.

