Grace Inn Shelter closer to reality as city issues building permit

By Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – Belleville’s first homeless shelter is a step closer to reality.

On Friday, the city issued the building permit for the Grace Inn Shelter.

“The building permit … was issued this afternoon,” Rod Bovay, the city’s director of engineering and development services, told QNet News Friday.

The city received the permit application on Aug. 28, Bovay said.

The Grace Inn organization was asked to make some changes to the building plan after the city carefully reviewed the application for building-code compliance, he said.

The city received and approved the revised drawings, Bovay said, adding that the timeline for the application is not out of line with projects of this scope and scale.

Grace Inn Shelter will be the first homeless shelter for the Belleville community. The old Irish Hall at 315 Church St. has been acquired and will be renovated to house the shelter.

“The existing building was not originally designed to accommodate a residential occupancy (shelter),” said Bovay.

It is important that the design work for the renovations incorporate the necessary systems and features to ensure the health and safety of the future residents of the building, he said.

“We have got our building permits,” said Jodie Jenkins, the chair of the shelter’s board and its spokesperson.

Jenkins released a Facebook video to announce the news saying it was exciting and a huge day for the organization.

City officials were top notch to work with, Jenkins in the video.

Projects like a homeless shelter are not simple. It takes a lot of work and a lot of effort, said Jenkins.

The organization is working to complete the renovations.

“We have put together packages for bids to our sub-trades, contractors, (and) to individuals who have expressed interest in working on this project,” said Jenkins.

The shelter might be open partially in winters.

“I am believing that we can achieve this. This winter that we can get it done. We can at least get some partial occupancy. So I am just believing the best,” Jenkins said.

The Grace Inn Shelter organization is asking people for financial funds to help it build.

“Financially we need your (community) support more than ever,” said Jenkins

To donate the details can be found on Grace Inn Shelter’s website.

“Best days are ahead of us, and this project (Grace Inn Shelter) is a key to seeing the city to (the) next level,” he said.

