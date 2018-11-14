Christmas celebrations to begin on Thursday night in downtown Belleville

By Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – The city will light up with the Christmas spirit as the Christmas in the Village event officially launches on Thursday in the downtown Belleville.

A 10-metre Christmas tree will be lit as part of the festivities. Reindeer, snowflakes, decorated store windows and 100 live outdoor Christmas trees will help create the spirit of the season.

Many of the participating stores will remain open until 8 p.m., and they will be offering special incentives to shoppers.

Free horse-drawn trolley rides will be available for kids to loop around the downtown from 5 to 7 p.m. Festive hot drinks and menu items will also be available at participating locations.

Join us for the Tree Lighting Ceremony & official launch of 'Christmas in the Village' Thursday, November 15, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. A Cappella Quinte will be starting off the evening. Tree lighting at 6 pm. Festive hot drinks and menu items available at participating locations. pic.twitter.com/JVfhKr1YxT — Downtown Belleville (@DTBelleville) November 14, 2018

