Red Devils defeat Clarington Toros

By Julia Lennips

BELLEVILLE – The Pita Pit Minor Quinte Red Devil Peewees hit the ice on Friday to face off against the Clarington Toros, winning 4 – 3 in a hard-fought victory.

The Red Devils were losing 2-0, but Ben Laird, Carter Chadwick, and Rylan McCormack scored goals and gave the Devils a 3-2 lead.

Later, the Toros tied the game with a power-play goal, then the Red Devils pulled ahead once again with a late power play goal scored by Ben Sherwin.

Reece Herman scored the winning goal giving the Devils a win.

In a second game Saturday, the team played York Simcoe Express at the Wellness Centre.

The Red Devils tied the game at 2-2, but the Express scored later and won the game making the final score 3-2.

Goal scorers were Ben Laird, Ben Sherwin, and Liam Boyer was in net for the Devils.

Comments