Fatal motor vehicle collision in Quinte West under investigation

  • December 11, 2018 at 11:08 am

By Julia Lennips

BELLEVILLE – A 57-year-old man died as a result of a single motor vehicle collision near Frankford Road on Dec. 11  at approximately 4:52 a.m.

Officers from the Quinte West Detachment of the OPP, as well as the Quinte West Fire Department, and Hastings-Quinte EMS, responded to Riverside Parkway at Frankford Road. A vehicle was found under a bridge and a man found inside. He was extracted from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been determined.

The identity of the victim is being not being released until notifications to the family have been made.

Riverside Parkway remains closed from River Drive to South of Frankford Road as the investigation continues.

