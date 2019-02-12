Local

Loyalist College closed Tuesday. Forum on public transit postponed to later date

  • February 12, 2019 at 8:23 am

Loyalist College is closed Tuesday. Residence remains open. As a result of the closure, the forum on public transit scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 in Alumni Hall has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Photo by QNet News

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College is closed Tuesday as a winter storm that could dump as much as 25-35 centimetres of snow and ice pellets bears down on the region.  The school’s closure means that the public forum on transit entitled “The Bus Stops Here: A Conversation about public transit in the Quinte region” has been postponed. It was scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening starting at 6:30 in Alumni Hall, but will now be rescheduled to a later date in the near future.

While the college is closed, residence remains open. The college expects to reopen again Wednesday for regular hours and operations but is asking students, staff and faculty to check loyalistcollege.com, their college email, or Loyalist’s social media channels for updates.

