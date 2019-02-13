Prince Edward County receives $500,000 from Ontario for transit

By Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – Prince Edward County will receive $500,000 from the Community Transportation Grant Program run by the Ontario government.

“This investment will improve the quality of life for many people in our communities that are currently underserved by transit. Whether it’s seniors, students or others, access to transit helps people get where they need to be and live active, independent lives,” Todd Smith, the Conservative MPP for Bay of Quinte riding and the minister of economic development and trade, said in a press release announcing the grant late last month.

The transit program is intended to make it more convenient for Ontarians, including seniors, students, youths and people with disabilities, to access essential services in their communities, Smith said.

Better transit will make it easier for residents to connect with other transportation services and travel between cities and towns, he said.

Prince Edward County, along with the County Foundation, the Vital Signs Getting Around working group and local transit service providers have developed a five-year plan for better transit in the county. The plan was approved by county council last June.

The aim of the plan is to provide transportation options to all residents of the county and to improve transportation to seasonal employment opportunities.

Through the Community Transportation Grant program, the province will provide municipalities with $30 million over five years to support local transit and inter-community bus service in areas that are currently unserved or underserved by public transit.

Proud to announce over $800,000 for rural transit in #BayofQuinte. Prince Edward County gains $500,000 toward transit plans https://t.co/VbjF0O2pGw — Todd Smith (@ToddSmithPC) January 25, 2019

Comments