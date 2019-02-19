Local

Glanmore shines light on servants’ life for Heritage Week’s themed tours

  • February 19, 2019 at 11:46 am

By Mariia Khanenko

BELLEVILLE – Glanmore National Historical Site is marking Heritage Week  by showcasing the  lives of servants who lived and worked at Glanmore.

According to Glanmore, the “Servant’s Life” themed tour will allow museum-goers to see some of the unrestored areas of the historic house including the servants’ staircase, lounge and the former kitchen area.

Glanmore National Histrical Site is located at 257 Bridge Street East in Belleville.

The tours start at 2 p.m.

More to come.

