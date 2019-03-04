Belleville Senators keep momentum

BELLEVILLE – Kyle Ellington

The Belleville Senators kept the Manitoba Moose scoreless in a 4-0 shut out victory Saturday night at the CAA Arena.

The Senators had the lead 1-0 at the end of the second period and exploded offensively in the third period scoring three goals.

The team’s defense left no room for a comeback as they held the Moose to only two shots in the third period.

Senator left winger Darren Archibald had two points on the night with a goal and an assist.

Belleville goalie Marcus Hogberg kept the Moose at bay, saving all 27 shots against him.

The Senators had a lot of momentum going as the team has eight wins and two losses in its last 10 games.

The win pushed the Senators to a 30 wins and 23 losses record and they are currently fifth in the North Division.

Their next game will be on Thursday night on the road against the Cleveland Monsters, who are just below the Senators in the standings.

