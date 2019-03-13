Belleville’s hiring market looking good, survey finds

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – Twenty per cent of employers in Belleville plan to hire in the upcoming months, a report released Tuesday by a Canadian employment firm says.

A cross-Canada survey of more than 1,900 employers conducted by ManpowerGroup has found that within Belleville, 73 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing level for the second quarter of 2019: April, May and June. Of the remaining 27 per cent of employers, 20 per cent plan to increase hiring in the second-quarter period, while seven per cent said they are are unsure of their hiring intentions.

When the numbers are corrected for seasonal variations, as employment always increases in these months, 17 per cent of employers will be hiring, two per cent higher than the last quarter, ManPower says. The report also found that this is a 13-per-cent increase from last year at the same time.

“Canadian job growth has picked up in the first quarter of 2019, and this appears to be reflected in the forecast for the second quarter of 2019,” said Darlene Minatel, a county manager for ManpowerGroup. The private sector is ramping up hiring efforts in Ontario and Quebec, she said.

