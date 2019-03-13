Elevator being added to Loyalist College Residence Commons



By Tamara Pilon

BELLEVILLE – An elevator will be installed in the Loyalist College Residence Commons building to make the second floor more accessible to people with disabilities.

Residence Commons is a place for Loyalist students to gather, relax and study.

The elevator, designed for wheelchair use, will make it easier for students with disabilities to reach the second-floor study area of the building, says Mark Kirkpatrick, director of facilities and information technology services at the college.

Kirkpatrick said he is getting quotes and trying to find a company to install the elevator.

A need for an elevator was recognized after seeing the challenges people with disabilities have when trying to get to the building’s second floor, said Kirkpatrick. This came with a number of changes Loyalist has been undertaking to make the college more accessible for people with disabilities.

He hopes the work to install the elevator will start during the summer of 2019 and the elevator will be ready for use by the start of September, he said.

