Napanee OPP investigating death of inmate

By Alan-Michael Steele

BELLEVILLE – Napanee OPP have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at Quinte Regional Detention Centre in Napanee.

Lennox and Addington Paramedic Services were called to the jail early Monday morning after a 31-year-old inmate was found unresponsive, according to the OPP.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det.-Insp. Mary Shannon of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

