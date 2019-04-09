Speeding ATV on Highway 37 leads to impaired-driving charge

By Thomas Goyer

BELLEVILLE – Central Hastings OPP have charged a Roslin man with impaired driving after stopping a speeding all-terrain vehicle on Highway 37 last Thursday.

At 11:35 p.m. that day, officers spotted an ATV travelling south at high speed on the highway north of Roslin, the OPP say.

They stopped the vehicle and charged a 62-year-old Roslin man with impaired driving.

His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week. He will appear in Belleville court on April 25.

Comments