Speeding ATV on Highway 37 leads to impaired-driving charge

  • April 9, 2019 at 10:35 am

By Thomas Goyer

BELLEVILLE – Central Hastings OPP have charged a Roslin man with impaired driving after stopping a speeding all-terrain vehicle on Highway 37 last Thursday. 

At 11:35 p.m. that day, officers spotted an ATV travelling south at high speed on the highway north of Roslin, the OPP say.

They stopped the vehicle and charged a 62-year-old Roslin man with impaired driving.

His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week. He will appear in Belleville court on April 25. 

 

 

Comments

