By Ryan Peddigrew

QUINTE WEST – The Quinte West relay for life event is taking place Saturday at the Trenton High School track.

Eighteen teams have been fundraising for some time in hopes of reaching the $65,000 goal. So far they have collectively raised around $31,000.

The event will run Saturday starting at 12 p.m, until 11 p.m, and will feature themed laps.

Funds are still being collected on the Quinte West Relay for Life page.

More to come.

