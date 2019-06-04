CFB Trenton welcomes New Deputy Wing Commander

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – Members of 8 Wing Trenton’s Deputy Wing Commander Branch watched as Lieutenant-Colonel Jennifer Kennedy became their new Deputy Wing Commander Monday.

Kennedy replaces Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Delhommeau. She previously served as Deputy 8 Wing Administration Officer and deputy Commanding Officer at 434 Squadron in Trenton. She has served at the base since 2016.

“I am truly honoured to be chosen as the Deputy Wing Commander of 8 Wing Trenton. I look forward to working with the incredible team of military and civilian personnel to ensure that we are able to provide the best possible services to the women and men of 8 Wing. I am also excited to maintain and strengthen the bond between 8 Wing and the community that I call home,” she said in a press release.

“I want to thank the entire 8 Wing Deputy Wing commander Branch for their incredible work during my tenure and wish them all the best under their new commander. Your dedication to work supporting the women and men of 8 Wing is not always visible but it is always accepted,” Kennedy added.

Kennedy was originally from Maugerville, New Brunswick and joined the Canadian Forces in 1991 to serve as an administration clerk at Canadian Forces Bases in Toronto, Halifax, Suffield and the Canadian Forces Station, Leitrim in Ottawa.

Comments