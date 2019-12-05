First responders talk about how it feels to be on the scene of a collision

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Logan Somers

It’s that time of the year again. Christmas is on its way, along with the snow.

People around the Quinte region are out shopping to prepare for what many say is the happiest time of the year.

However, a white Christmas means snow, which causes driving conditions to worsen.

Canadians are no strangers to winter driving, however, accidents are still likely to occur as a result of the snow. That means first responders are on high alert as a call can come at anytime about anything from simple fender benders all the way to fatal collisions.

Watch the video below for the full story.