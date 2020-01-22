Quinte-area public school board cancels elementary report cards due to labour dispute

By Alan-Michael Steele

BELLEVILLE – The Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has announced that February report cards for elementary-school students will not be sent home due to job actions by its teachers.

The school board made the announcement on its website Monday, and also sent home a letter to parents from director of education Sean Monteith. The notice also said Grade 9 standardized math tests would not take place because of the labour dispute.

Teachers’ unions across Ontario are engaged in one-day strikes and work-to-rule campaigns as part of a dispute with the provincial government over increased class sizes, online-learning requirements and other issues.

More to come.