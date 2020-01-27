Flag-raising ceremony at Loyalist recognizes Republic Day in India

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – As the population of international students at Loyalist College continues to increase, a flag-raising ceremony was held on campus in celebration of India’s Republic Day at noon on Monday.

In India, Jan. 26 is known as the day to celebrate the constitution coming into force in 1950. It marked the completion of the country’s transition towards becoming an independent republic from Britain.

This is the first time Loyalist College has held this event. It was organized by Hardik Patel, the vice-president of Loyalist’s student government; Prahlad Varu, the student leader on the college’s board of governors and the rest of Loyalist’s student government.

Students lined up at the ceremony held outside the front of the college by the flagpoles.

Ananya Kukreja, a General Arts and Science student, was one of many students who were at the ceremony when the flag.

“Representing and giving them, (the international students,) the voice they want and celebrating things like this, it’s good for everybody,” she said.

Jobcy Joseph, a social service worker student, talked about the tradition behind this event.

“We, (the people of India,) do the flag hoisting by the president of India and in different places in India. Schools and everywhere,” she said.

Harshal Batel is a project management student who also went to the ceremony.

“It was a very proud moment for me and all of the Indian students who were present,” he said.

Batel said “We felt very proud for this moment,” since it was the first time that Loyalist College hosted this ceremony.

He said in India, “There is a parade in New Delhi where all of the military and all of the culture events take place.”

Menbreetn Kaur, a social service worker student, attended the ceremony and said that it was very special for her and because “Here in Canada and other countries, we see that your flag is flying there and you have a special ceremony out there. So it’s so very proud and special for me.”

“It’s a very special feeling for me because I am proud to belong to my country,” she said. “When we are celebrating this over there, in a different culture or country, it really means a lot for us. We are proud to be a part of it and we are proud to be celebrate it in this country.”

“This country (is) giving us a so friendly space to flow our flag here.”