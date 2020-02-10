Canadian evacuees at CFB Trenton aren’t showing signs of novel coronavirus

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – None of the 213 Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China are showing signs of the novel coronavirus as they spend 14 days in quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, according to Saturday’s press release from Global Affairs Canada.

Two planes landed on the base Friday. One plane was a Canadian chartered plane that held 174 Canadians while the other was chartered by the United States and held 39 evacuees.

“We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our guests, personnel, and our local communities,” said CFB Trenton’s Wing Commander Col. Ryan Deming. “The risk of community (members getting the virus) remains low.”

There have been seven confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada. Four are in British Columbia and three are in Ontario.

The final plane landed in Wuhan Monday morning and is expected to arrive at CFB Trenton on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/FP_Champagne/status/1226891647524507649