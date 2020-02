By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – A 20-year-old Scarborough man will appear in court after failing to stop at a red light.

On Sunday at 10:45 p.m. Belleville police were following a vehicle on North Front Street when the driver ran through a red light and swerved off the road into a sign.

The man is charged with driving under suspension, failing to stop at a red light, and driving without insurance.

He is set to appear in court on March 2.