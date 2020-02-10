Belleville Police ask for public’s assistance in finding missing person

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Megan DesRochers.

Police say DesRochers was last seen on Sunday at 8 a.m. leaving her residence but then they were able to confirm that she was seen again at Kingston General Hospital around 10 p.m. Police say DesRochers suffers from an acquired brain injury and other medical concerns.

DesRochers is described as; 5’8” tall, approximately 240lbs, with straight brown hair. She

was last seen wearing a purple jacket, black pants, wearing a black toque and carrying a white

bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Corey McGee at 613-966-0882 X 2308 or CMcGee@police.belleville.on.ca