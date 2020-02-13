Medical military staff from Wuhan flight to Trenton released from quarantine

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – Military medical staff who came to Canadian Forces Base Trenton this week with Canadian evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, centre of the coronavirus outbreak, have been released from quarantine.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, announced Wednesday that she has authorized the release of six Canadian Armed Forces medical staff who accompanied the evacuees on the second flight from Wuhan to Trenton. It arrived at the base Tuesday.

“They do not pose a risk of significant harm to public health,” Tam’s statement said. “I took into account the fact that they did not spend time in the epicentre of the outbreak, that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols … and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus.”

As a result, she said, “I have determined that their continued quarantine is not required.”

The evacuees are required to remain in quarantine for 14 days.