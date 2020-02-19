Local

Two adults facing major charges after a minor incident in east end

  • February 19, 2020 at 10:42 am

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – A minor police call over a woman causing mischief, ended up with two people facing serious charges Tuesday.

Belleville Police have charged a 31-year old woman and a 32-year old man two for breaching the terms of their probation after a complaint call to an east-end apartment building.

Police say they found a tenant of the building who kicked a hole in the hallway wall. But after further investigation, it was found that the woman was in breach of her probation.

While at the same incident, a further investigation turned up a man who was also in breach of his probation by being present at the apartment building at the same time.

