Work Your Wardrobe free clothing event at Loyalist College

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – A Work Your Wardrobe event took place in the dining hall at Loyalist College Wednesday afternoon, giving students free gently used professional clothing and accessories to help them have a career wardrobe.

“Students really appreciate the fact they can get some clothing to help with interviews or to get their careers started and at no costs to them,” Francine Short, the alumni and careers services officer at Loyalist, told QNet News.

Most students don’t have a lot of money, and “this is a great opportunity for them to start to build that wardrobe,” Short said.

The event happens every other year, she said.

“Sometimes we’ve had a fashion show portion as well to show what is appropriate to wear to an interview.”

Noah Hachey, a marketing and advertising creative design student, was one of the many students who came to the dining hall to see what was going on.

“I don’t really have much in the way of a professional wardrobe, so I just wanted to take a look,” he said.

The event ran from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Any remaining clothing will be left out for a day or so for any students who want to look at what’s left. After that, the remaining clothing will be donated to a shelter or second-hand store, Short said.