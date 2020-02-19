Campus

Work Your Wardrobe free clothing event at Loyalist College

  • February 19, 2020 at 2:43 pm

Even before the Work Your Wardrobe event began Wednesday, the dining hall at Loyalist College was packed with students looking around and collecting professional clothing donated by the college’s faculty, staff and students. Photo By Brock Butler, QNet News

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – A Work Your Wardrobe event took place in the dining hall at Loyalist College Wednesday afternoon, giving students free gently used professional clothing and accessories to help them have a career wardrobe.

Francine Short, the alumni and careers services officer at Loyalist College, said the event is “a great opportunity for students to start to build that wardrobe.” Photo By Brock Butler, QNet News

“Students really appreciate the fact they can get some clothing to help with interviews or to get their careers started and at no costs to them,” Francine Short, the alumni and careers services officer at Loyalist, told QNet News.

Most students don’t have a lot of money, and “this is a great opportunity for them to start to build that wardrobe,” Short said.

The event happens every other year, she said.

“Sometimes we’ve had a fashion show portion as well to show what is appropriate to wear to an interview.”

Noah Hachey, a marketing and advertising creative design student, was one of the many students who came to the dining hall to see what was going on.

“I don’t really have much in the way of a professional wardrobe, so I just wanted to take a look,” he said.

The event ran from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Any remaining clothing will be left out for a day or so for any students who want to look at what’s left. After that, the remaining clothing will be donated to a shelter or second-hand store, Short said.

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist students say they don’t know residence lockdown rules
  2. Youth mental health team to give talk at Loyalist
  3. Loyalist College hosts all-candidates debate Tuesday
  4. Loyalist students share how they take care of their mental health
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: