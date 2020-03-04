Quinte West receives $14 million toward a new health centre

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West is receiving more than $14-million from the provincial government toward the construction of a new Belleville and Quinte West Community Health Centre on Catherine Street, across from Trenton Memorial Hospital.

In announcing the money Tuesday, the office of Bay of Quinte Conservative MPP Todd Smith said it means that patients and their families will have access to patient-centred and integrated health care services including primary health care, chiropody, diet and nutrition counselling, mental-health services, health promotion and prevention, and chronic disease management.

Smith made the announcement on behalf of provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott at Quinte West city hall.

The project is part of the provincial government’s commitment to invest $27 billion over the next 10 years in health infrastructure projects across Ontario.

After the new health centre is built, the site of the existing community health centre at 7o Murphy St. will be decommissioned and torn down.

Construction of the new health centre is to start this month and is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021.