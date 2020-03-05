Local · Sports

Belleville Senators route Toronto Marlies Wednesday night

  • March 5, 2020 at 9:58 am

All eight goals were scored by different players in the team’s 8-4 win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday night. Photo via Belleville Senators/ Matt Tidcome.

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators picked up a dominate 8-4 win Wednesday night over their rival Toronto Marlies at the CAA Arena

With the win the B-Sens extended their American Hockey League north division lead over the Rochester Americans by 10 points. 

It was also a milestone night for Senators goaltender Alex Dubeau, picking up his first career AHL win. 

Belleville had eight different scorers in the contest, including Nic Baptiste with his first goal since being acquired from the Marlies in February. 

Josh Norris, Michael Carcone, Morgan Klimchuk and former Marlie Darren Archibald all tallied a goal and an assist while Filip Chlapik and Jordan Szwarz each found the back of the net once. 

The B-Sens have an important weekend ahead hosting the second place Americans both Friday and Saturday night at the CAA Arena. 

