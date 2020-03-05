Former Lehigh Cement Plant maintenance manager facing fraud charges

By Alex Mahar

BELLEVILLE – A 53-year-old former Prince Edward County man is facing fraud charges in his old stomping grounds.

Prince Edward County OPP said Thursday the charges follow an investigation launched in January when a representative of the Lehigh Cement Plant in Picton contacted them about suspected fraudulent behaviour by a former maintenance manager.

The man, who currently lives in Ear Falls Township in northwestern Ontario, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, obtaining credit by false pretences or fraud, an falsification of books and documents with the intent to commit fraud.

The man is to appear in Picton court on May 27.

Police are asking anyone who may have further information to call the Prince Edward OPP Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.