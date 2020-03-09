Belleville police looking for stolen vehicle

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A green 2011 Mazda 2 was reported stolen after 1 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Belleville police.

Police say the vehicle was taken from the downtown area and last seen heading eastbound on Victoria Avenue.

The plate number for the stolen vehicle is CJBV 851 and police say that it may be heading to the Toronto area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Belleville Police at 613-966-0822.