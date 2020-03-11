Three separate two-car collisions in Belleville on Tuesday

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Two drivers were charged and one is still under investigation after three separate collisions in Belleville on Tuesday.

At 7:39 a.m. police arrived at a two-car collision on Dundas Street West and Coleman Street. One person was treated on the scene with minor injuries. Police say one driver was charged with following too closely.

About two hours later. police attended another accident after a car failed to stop at a red light. Once police arrived on scene, at Bridge Street East and Church Street, they saw that the airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries. One driver was charged with failing to stop at a red light.

The third collision involving two vehicles happened at 10:26 a.m at Cedar Street and Catharine Street. Police say there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.